Mumbai: Teenager jumps to death from 45th floor; was under medical care for depression

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl, who was being treated for depression, died after jumping from the 45th floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s Goregaon (East) area, police said on Wednesday.

The teenager, a Class 11 student of an international school, took her life on Tuesday. A note recovered from her bag said no one should be held responsible for her death, according to an official.

The official from the Aarey police station said the teenager had been battling depression for the past six years and was currently receiving treatment.

Her father told the police that she had previously attempted suicide. According to her father, she had once told a psychiatrist, “Everyone has to die eventually, so why are we living?” After verifying all facts, police registered an accidental death report, the official added. PTI ZA NR