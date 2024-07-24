Mumbai temple priest injured in knife attack; two booked

Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) A 67-year-old priest was attacked with a knife on the premises of a temple in Malad area allegedly by a youth who was sacked as a caretaker of temple cows some months ago, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR for an attempt to murder was registered against the attacker, Suryanarayan Das, following the incident on Tuesday, and an unidentified person whose exact role in the crime is under investigation, an official said.

Mahant Madhavdasji Rambalakdas Mahatyagi was performing a daily ritual at the temple when Das stabbed his shoulder with a knife, the official said, adding that Das was captured on CCTV cameras while fleeing.

Mahatyagi was rushed to a hospital by temple servitors and others.

Das was hired six months ago to milk cows at the temple. He was sacked from service for his alleged involvement in illegal activities, police said. PTI ZA NSK