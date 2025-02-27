Mumbai: Three booked for duping 20 investors of Rs 12.7 crore

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) The Mumbai police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly cheating about 20 persons of Rs 12.7 crore after luring them “attractive” returns on investment, an official said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of a Kandivali resident, who works as a senior employee of a private company.

The complainant said an acquaintance approached him last year and coaxed him to invest a few lakhs in a scheme claiming he would get “attractive” returns. However, the complainant did not get any returns.

When he followed up for his money and returns, the acquaintance was evasive, said the official, quoting the complaint.

The man recently approached the Dahisar police station only to realise that several others had fallen victim to the same fraud. In all, about 20 people were collectively defrauded of Rs 12.7 crore, the official said.

A case has been registered against three persons and a probe is underway, the official added.