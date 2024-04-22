Mumbai: Three held for 9-year-old boy's death due to electrocution at housing society

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested three persons in connection with the death of a nine-year-old boy due to electrocution at a housing society in the western suburbs, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The police on Saturday arrested the chairman, secretary and an electrician of a housing society in Goregaon for the incident that occurred on April 14, the official said.

The boy, Aryaveer Chaudhari, was playing with his friends in the basement of the building when he came in contact with a live wire and died, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's father, the police registered an FIR under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the three accused, the official said. PTI ZA ARU