Mumbai: Three held for murdering 23-year-old man

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for allegedly murdering a 23-year-old man last week, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

The body of Aman Abdul Karim Shaikh, a resident of Bainganwadi in Govandi, was found in Mithi river near MTNL junction in Kurla West on January 5, the official said.

"He was missing since January 4. The Crime Branch Unit V also started a parallel probe along with local Kurla police. Five teams were formed and three Govandi residents were held on the basis of technical analysis and human intelligence," he said.

"We recovered two firearms, one khukri (a type of knife), one more knife and an autorickshaw that was used in the crime. He was killed as one of the accused Nafis Khan believed the former was in a relationship with his wife," he said.

Khan called Shaikh to his home and strangled him with the help of two friends, he said.

A murder case was registered at Kurla police station and further probe into the crime is underway, he added. PTI DC BNM BNM