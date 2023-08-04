Mumbai: Three injured as part of wall of vacant building collapses

Mumbai: Three persons were injured after some portion of a wall of a vacant four-storey building in south Mumbai collapsed on Friday morning, officials said.

As per the alert received from the traffic control, a part of a wall of empty Mehkar House building on Shamaldas Junction in Marine Lines caved in at around 8.30 am, they said.

"A scaffolding was erected to carry out repairs in the building, but it fell down along with a canopy. Three persons, including a 20-year-old man, suffered injuries in the mishap and they were sent to nearby G T Hospital for treatment," an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Further details about the incident are awaited, he said.