Mumbai: Three pvt surveyors of SRA caught taking Rs 25,000 bribe

Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught three private surveyors of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 in the eastern suburbs here, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, the ACB on Friday caught the trio red-handed while accepting the bribe amount and arrested them, the official said.

The official said the accused are employees of a private company roped in by the SRA to conduct a survey.

He said the complainant's grandmother has a hut in Kunchikorve Nagar in the Kalina area, and the accused demanded Rs 1 lakh from him to include the structure in their survey.

The man did not wish to pay the bribe and filed a written complaint with the ACB.