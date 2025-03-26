Mumbai to get new policy for iconic buildings: Dy CM Shinde

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has formulated a new policy to promote the construction of iconic buildings in Mumbai to enhance the city’s aesthetics and boost tourism, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told the legislative council on Wednesday.

“Some iconic buildings from the British era have given Mumbai a unique identity. To preserve this legacy and promote architecturally distinctive buildings in Mumbai, the state government has prepared a special policy,” Shinde said.

Highlighting the importance of such developments, Shinde said that cities across the world are known for their unique urban planning, neighbourhoods, and landmark buildings.

“Mumbai too, being a world-class city, deserves to encourage such iconic structures that will not only beautify the city but also strengthen its appeal as a tourist destination,” he said.

The deputy CM said that the current Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) applicable to Mumbai pose limitations in facilitating the construction of distinctive structures.

To address this, he said, the government has proposed separate provisions within the existing regulations to accommodate buildings that can become a symbol of the metropolis.

"The state has initiated amendments under Section 37(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act to include a dedicated provision for iconic buildings in the DCPR. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been directed to implement these changes," Shinde told the House.