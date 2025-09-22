Mumbai to get pod taxi services for last-mile connectivity, to ease traffic woes: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said pod taxi services will be introduced in Mumbai to provide last-mile connectivity and reduce pressure on existing transport systems.

Chairing a meeting on the project, Fadnavis said the service will be crucial in the business district between Kurla and Bandra railway stations, which is set to see heavy commuter traffic due to the upcoming bullet train station and the new Mumbai High Court building.

"Mumbai is creating a single-card system for all modes of transport. Pod taxis should also be integrated with this facility," he said.

The CM directed authorities to take up development of Kurla and Bandra station precincts along with the project, and to connect Bandra-Kurla Complex buildings with the stations through pod taxi routes.

A pod taxi is part of the Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) mechanism in which fully automated, driverless, electric vehicles run on elevated tracks to transport small number of persons.