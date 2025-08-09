Mumbai to host International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics from Aug 11-21

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) India will host the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) which will witness the participation of more than 300 high school students from 64 countries.

The IOAA will be held in Mumbai from August 11-21 and organised by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), a division of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.

The opening ceremony will be held on August 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre with a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the presence of principal scientific advisor Ajay Sood and former vice president of the International Astronomical Union Ajit Kembhavi, a statement from the organisers said.

ISRO chairman V Narayanan and chancellor of the Homi Bhabha National Institute Anil Kakodkar will preside over the closing ceremony on August 21 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

The IOAA was conceived in 2006 as a response to the growing interest in astronomy among high school students worldwide and the recognised need for a global platform dedicated to this rapidly advancing field.

The first IOAA was held in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in 2007, coinciding with commemorative events for the Thai royal family.

Annual editions of the Olympiad have been hosted by counties across Asia, Europe, and South America, including Brazil, China, Colombia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Poland, and Romania.

The IOAA curriculum is designed to challenge students at the highest levels of high school astronomy and astrophysics, with examinations and activities encompassing theoretical, observational, and data analysis components.