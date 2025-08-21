Mumbai to host two-day capacity building, training programme for state women commissions

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) in association with Maharashtra State Women Commission will be organizing a two-day 'Capacity Building and Training Programme' for state women commissions (SWCs) from Friday, an official said.

Addressing a press conference, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said the programme, titled 'Shakti Samvad; will bring together chairpersons, members, and senior officers of SWCs from across India with the objective of enhancing their institutional capacity to more effectively safeguard women's rights, ensure their welfare, and drive gender equality.

"Women commissions are the first responders for women in distress, and their role is crucial in ensuring the vision of gender equality reaches every corner of India. This programme will empower SWCs with sharper tools, deeper knowledge, and stronger strategies, from tackling cyber crimes to addressing mental well being and policy gaps," she said.

The two day event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who will also launch a book published by NCW on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) at the Workplace.

The programme has been structured to address a wide spectrum of policy, legal, social, and technological issues that directly impact women, Rahatkar said.

Panel discussion on challenges and opportunities before SWCs, futuristic challenges such as Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security etc are some of the highlights of the two day event.

Other sessions will reflect on the legacy of the 15 women framers of the Indian Constitution, explore issues of menopause and mental well being, and underscore the social and economic importance of unpaid care work under the theme 'Care Matters'.

Participants will also be oriented on the new legal frameworks, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, with focus on women's perspectives.

NCW has also introduced its newly formed Advisory Committee, comprising eminent personalities from diverse fields, she said.

They will advise the commission in designing strategic interventions for women's empowerment.

The two-day program will conclude with a collective strategy session to chart the way forward for stronger collaboration between State Women Commissions and NCW, reinforcing their role as key stakeholders in advancing women's rights and welfare across India.

The last such meeting was held in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh in April this year, she said.