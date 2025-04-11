Mumbai to host WAVES from May 1 to 4; to be permanent venue for summit: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) will take place in Mumbai from May 1 to 4.

The chief minister said Mumbai will be the permanent venue for the yearly summit, which will boost the "creative economy", the fastest-growing in terms of wealth and job creation.

He said 5,000 delegates from 100 countries are expected to attend the summit.

Fadnavis said the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) will come up on land in Film City, and the Centre and state government have inked a memorandum of understanding for this project.

He said that a 240-acre plot belonging to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry in Malad can be used for film production and post-production activities, he said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier said WAVES will focus on nurturing creative talent through 31 “Create in India” challenges, which have already shortlisted over 400 creators across fields such as gaming, music, comics, animation, visual effects and broadcasting.

The goal is to help these creators transform their ideas into market-ready products while protecting their intellectual property rights.

More than 725 creators are expected to be showcased at the summit.