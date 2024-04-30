Mumbai to witness high tides above 4.5 metres on 22 days this Monsoon

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Mumbai is set to witness 22 high tides surging above 4.5 meters in the coming monsoon season, the civic body said on Tuesday.

These tides are expected between June and September 2024, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a release.

Low-lying areas of Mumbai usually get flooded when heavy rains coincide with high tides.

June will witness high tides above 4.5 metres on seven days. There would be four such days in July, five days in August and six days in September.

The highest tides, reaching 4.84 metres, are expected at 1:03 am on September 20.

The civic body has urged citizens to follow safety guidelines while visiting the beaches during the monsoon.