Mumbai: Toddler dies as college student loses balance, falls on her

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) A two-year-old girl died of serious head injuries after a college student lost balance and fell on her while playfully chatting with his friend near the toddler in Mumbai's Juhu locality, a police official said on Wednesday.

The student, Harshad Gaurav (aged around 20), has been booked by the police for causing death by negligence.

According to the Juhu police station official, the incident took place on last Thursday (January 2) when the girl, Vidhi Agrahari, was playing near a shop owned by her family. Gaurav and his friend Shahnawaz Ansari were also chatting near the shop.

The girl's mother asked the duo not to play so close to the child and go somewhere else, but they ignored her advice. The student and his friend Ansari were having a light-hearted chat and pushing each other out of fun when the former lost balance and fell on the toddler, said the official.

The girl suffered serious head injuries and was admitted to Cooper Hospital, where she succumbed two days later (January 4), he said.

Later, her father lodged a complaint based on which an FIR was registered against the student under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 106 (causing death by negligence). PTI ZA RSY