Mumbai: Tourism security force to man Gateway of India, Nariman Point soon, says minister

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai has said that a dedicated tourism security force will soon be deployed at the Gateway of India and Nariman Point in south Mumbai to ensure safety and crowd management at these popular sites.

A similar force was deployed at the hill stations of Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani near Mumbai, and it has managed crowds effectively during peak tourist seasons, the state tourism minister said on Thursday.

"The tourism security force has performed exceptionally well in Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani over the last three months. Taking inspiration from this success, we will soon launch the initiative in Mumbai at the Gateway of India and Nariman Point," Desai said.

Desai on Thursday held a review meeting attended by district officials, police officers, representatives from the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation and public works engineers.

He said the security force in Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani has effectively handled crowd control during peak tourist hours, ensured visitor safety, maintained smooth traffic flow, resolved disputes among tourists, and curbed rash driving, he said.

"This is the first time such a concept was implemented in the state, and the personnel have done a commendable job. The same model will be replicated in Mumbai," he said, adding that the MTDC will purchase four-wheelers and two-wheelers for the personnel.

While the force in Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani comprises officers from the Maharashtra State Security Corporation, Mumbai's contingent will have officials from the Maharashtra State Ex-Servicemen Welfare Board.

Accommodation facilities have been arranged for the personnel, and they will also receive legal training, Desai said. PTI ND ARU