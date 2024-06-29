Mumbai traffic police destroy over 10,000 pressure horns, modified silencers as part of drive

Mumbai: The traffic wing of the Mumbai police has destroyed more than 10,000 pressure horns and modified silencers as part of its sustained operation, officials said on Saturday.

This action was taken on Friday.

The traffic police had launched a special drive against two-wheelers installed with modified silencers and pressure horns, an official said.

"While acting against 11,636 two-wheelers during the drive conducted between May 21 and June 11 across the city, the traffic police seized 8,268 pressure horns and 2,005 modified silencers," he said.

As many as 10,273 pressure horns and modified silencers were destroyed under a road roller, he said.

The police collected Rs 33.31 lakh fine from such two-wheeler drivers, the official said.

All the pressure horns and modified silencers were brought to the traffic police headquarters on Friday and destroyed in the presence of senior police officials, he said.

The action against the modified silencers and pressure horns will continue in the coming days, he said, adding that action will also be taken against the manufacturers, distributors and dealers of the pressure horns and silencers in the coming days.