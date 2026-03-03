Mumbai traffic police collect Rs 3.17 crore in fines; 159 caught for drunk driving

Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) The traffic police conducted a special drive across the city during Holi celebrations on Tuesday and collected Rs 3.17 crore in fines while issuing 16,727 challans for rule violations, an official said.

As many as 159 cases of drunk driving were registered during the drive, he said.

Multiple check-point were set up from 12 noon to 7 pm at major junctions, on busy roads and highways across Mumbai.

Action was taken for drunk driving, overspeeding, riding two-wheelers without helmets, triple-seat riding, signal jumping, no-entry violation, and driving on the wrong side.

Those held for drunk driving were produced before the court and action was initiated to suspend their driving licences under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Fine of Rs 42,97,000 was collected in 4,317 cases of riding without helmets. PTI ZA KRK