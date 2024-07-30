Mumbai: Traffic police make arrangements to avoid congestion around Nehru Planetarium for 2 days

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) The Mumbai traffic police have made elaborate arrangements to avoid congestion around the Nehru Planetarium in Worli on Tuesday and Wednesday, as a large number of people are expected to visit the place for high-end exhibitions, a traffic police official said here.

A large crowd is expected at Nehru Planetarium for exhibitions for two days, and to avoid congestion on Annie Besant Road, traffic on Motilal Sanghi Road will be temporarily diverted, he said.

One way traffic has been arranged at Motilal Sanghi Road, and it will be one way traffic from Sanghavi Path junction to Rajani Patel junction (Lotus junction) Hinduja House, the official said.

Vehicles going to Nehru Centre, NSCI, Mariamma Nagar from Rajani Patel junction (Lotus Junction) Hinduja House shall go straight on northbound of Dr Annie Besant Road till Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan junction and make a U-turn and then go to their destination, the official said. PTI ZA MVG ARU