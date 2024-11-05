Mumbai: Traffic restrictions in place for MVA rally

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) Police have imposed restrictions on traffic on the roads near the MMRDA ground here on Wednesday in view of the rally of the Maha Vikas Aghadi at the venue for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Vehicles coming from Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link and proceeding towards Kurla will not be able to pass through Bharat Nagar Junction on Wednesday but can take alternative routes, said a traffic police release here.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Kherwadi, Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace, UTI Tower towards BKC, Chunabhatti and Kurla will have to take alternative routes.

The CST road will be closed, and vehicles coming from Kurla and Razzak Junction towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link will not be allowed to take the Platina junction-to-Bharat Nagar route, officials said. PTI ZA KRK