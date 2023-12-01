Mumbai train firing: Dismissed RPF cop's bail plea hearing adjourned until Dec 8

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) A Mumbai court on Friday issued a production warrant against dismissed Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetansinh Chaudhary who is accused of shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving train on July 31 this year.

Advertisment

The hearing on his bail plea was adjourned until December 8 as the prosecution sought time to file a response to Chaudhary's application.

The order for production of the accused came after Chaudhary's lawyer Amit Mishra moved a plea saying they are unable to have proper briefing in the matter in the absence of interaction with the accused physically.

The accused is in judicial custody for four months or so and is lodged in Akola Central Jail, some 550 kilometres from Mumbai, the plea said.

Advertisment

Advocates cannot travel to Akola as it will be inconvenient for them, and, therefore, he (accused) should be physically produced before the court, the plea added.

Meanwhile, the prosecution on Friday sought time till December 8 to file a response to the bail application of Chaudhary, which the court allowed and adjourned the matter until then.

In his bail plea filed last month, the accused has said he has been suffering from "haunted illusions of the ghostly world and doing some weird act". The bail plea claimed Chaudhary is suffering from extreme mental strokes and is a partial mental patient/mentally challenged, He sometimes becomes whimsical and goes into the "loop of illusions" is probably suffering from "delusional disorder", the bail plea further claimed.

Advertisment

The firing incident took place in the morning of July 31 on board Jaipur-Mumbai Express near Palghar railway station near Mumbai.

Chaudhary allegedly shot dead RPF assistant sub inspector Tika Ram Meena as well as three passengers in coaches B5 and S6 and in the pantry car with his automatic weapon.

He was held while trying to flee after passengers pulled the alarm chain of the train and brought it to a halt near Mira Road. PTI AVI BNM BNM