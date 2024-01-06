Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will usher in speedy progress of region: CM Shinde

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the longest sea bridge in the country, will bring development to Navi Mumbai and other areas, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday.

The MTHL, also known as Atal Setu named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The MTHL originates from Sewri in Mumbai and terminates at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district. It is constructed for Rs 18,000 crore.

Shinde on Saturday visited the sea bridge in Navi Mumbai ahead of its inauguration by the prime minister, the CMO said in a release.

"This project would help cover the distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai in just 20 minutes which otherwise takes 2 hours. This would provide a big relief to residents of Mumbai as they would be free of traffic snarls," the release quoted Shinde as saying.

As this bridge will connect Mumbai with the Mumbai-Goa Highway, Vasai and Virar, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad districts, various new projects and big companies would come to Navi Mumbai, ushering in development in the entire region, he said.

Shinde said the project has been completed without any environmental imbalance and the number of flamingo birds visiting the Sewri coast has risen.

He said 500 skill development centres have been started to provide employment to youth and various other welfare decisions are also being taken by the state government.

After visiting Atal Setu, the chief minister directed MMRDA officials about various aspects of the sea bridge and told them to ensure regular cleanliness, beautification and tree plantation, as per the release.

Shinde also visited the traffic command centre near Chirle toll plaza on the outskirts of Navi Mumbai and reviewed traffic management and control systems along with CCTV mechanisms. He also interacted with the conservancy staff at Chirle.

MTHL is a high-speed, extremely important and ideal project when it comes to civil engineering. The quantity of steel used for its construction is equivalent to the weight of 500 Boeing aeroplanes and 17 times that of the Eiffel Tower's weight, the release stated.

The bridge was constructed over the last seven years. It will reduce the distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, as well as between Mumbai and Pune Expressway and Goa Highway, the release said. PTI MR NSK