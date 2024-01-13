Mumbai: Two civic staffers held for seeking bribe from NGO

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Two civic staffers were arrested in Mumbai for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from an NGO to clear bills, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Saturday.

Satish Dagadkhair and Nitin Sable of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's L Ward had sought Rs 12,000 to clear a bill of Rs 84,000 from an RTI activist who runs an NGO, the official said.

"The NGO had worked under the Swachh Mumbai Prabhodan Abhiyan. Dagadkhair and Sable were arrested in an ACB trap in Safedpul area of Sakinaka while accepting Rs 10,000. The two were charged under Prevention of Corruption Act and have been remanded in police custody for further probe," the official said.

"We had worked in December as part of the cleanliness drive after our tender bid was accepted. However, the two officials were seeking bribes to clear our bill and harassing us," NGO functionary and complainant Vinod Sonkamble said. PTI ZA BNM BNM