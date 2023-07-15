Mumbai: Two cousins flee home after being scolded; cops rescue them from Udaipur

Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) The Mumbai police have rescued two 14-year-old cousins who left their homes in the city and fled to Udaipur in Rajasthan after parents of one of the girls scolded her for her poor academic performance, an official said on Saturday.

The police on Friday traced the Class 10 students to Udaipur in two days after they fled their homes in Kalina area, he said.

The girls decided to head to Udaipur, as they had watched a video of the city on YouTube and knew that it is a tourist destination, the official said.

One of the girls was scolded by her mother on Wednesday for her poor academic performance and she stuffed her school bag with clothes and left home in the afternoon claiming that she was going to a tuition class, he said.

The girl met her cousin on the way and told her about her plan, following which the other girl too decided to accompany her, the official said.

The duo reached Santacruz railway station and travelled to Bandra Terminus, from where they boarded an Udaipur-bound train, he said, adding that the girls only had Rs 400 with them.

When the girls did not return home till evening, their parents approached Vakola police station and lodged a case of kidnapping, the official said.

During the probe, the police scanned CCTV footages from Kalina, Santacruz and Bandra, and found out that the girls had boarded the train to Udaipur.

When the girls alighted at Udaipur railway station, the Child Working Committee (CWC) took them into custody, the official said, adding that they have been handed over to their parents. PTI ZA ARU