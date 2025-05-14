Mumbai: Two delivery boys booked for assaulting duo as car splashes water on them

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Two food delivery agents have been booked for allegedly assaulting a man and his driver after their car splashed water on the accused in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on MG Road in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar on Tuesday.

In his complaint, the 50-year-old man said there was water on a stretch of the road, and it got splashed on two persons riding a two-wheeler next to their car.

The duo, later identified as Asif Arif Khan (21) and Chitrangan Hiralal Agarwal (35), stopped their car and allegedly started assaulting the driver. When the complainant tried to intervene, the accused attacked him with a helmet, the official said, citing the FIR.

The man and his driver later approached the Tilak Nagar police station. Using the bike’s registration number, police established the identity of the alleged attackers, who work as food delivery partners of a private company, and registered a case against them, the official said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.