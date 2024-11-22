Two detained for recceing Congress leader Naseem Khan's office, trying to contact him

Mumbai: The police detained two men who allegedly recced Congress leader Naseem Khan's office in the western suburb of Saki Naka here and tried to contact him for money, an official said on Friday.
The men were detained and released on Thursday. They have been called for interrogation on Friday, the official from Saki Naka police said.
Investigations revealed that the duo were hawkers and wanted to meet Khan to seek financial help for their business.
The men allegedly chatted with the Congress leader's bodyguard to find out about his movements so that they could seek him out for money, he said.
The official said on Thursday, one of the suspects was caught recceing Khan's office before security personnel apprehended him and handed him over to the police.
The police seized a mobile phone and a motorcycle from the man, and during questioning, he informed that he was from Uttar Pradesh and had arrived in Mumbai on November 15 with two others, he said.
The accused were allegedly monitoring Khan's activities and had recced his offices and election campaign premises, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.
Khan is the Congress's candidate from the Chandivali assembly seat in the Maharashtra elections.