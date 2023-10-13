Mumbai: Two fake call centres busted; 4 held for cheating people with phone-drugs-money laundering accusations

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) Two fake call centres allegedly involved in stealing money from people after falsely linking them with drug deals and money laundering were busted in Powai in Mumbai, leading to the arrest of four persons, a police official said on Friday.

Advertisment

He said 25 laptops and six mobile phones have been seized during the raids.

The accused used to pose as Canadian nationals working with a prominent e-commerce firm and would call up people claiming that iPhones ordered in their names were linked to drug deals and money laundering, he said.

"The accused would threaten the victims into giving bank account details. They would then withdraw money. A probe began on a specific complaint received at MIDC police station," the official said. PTI DC BNM BNM