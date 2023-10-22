Mumbai: Two fake cops held for taking Rs 2000 as fine from man who was smoking

Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly posing as policemen and taking Rs 2000 as "fine" from a person for smoking in a public place, an official said on Sunday.

Sujit Shinde (37) and Manoj Parab (30) were arrested on Saturday after they forced Yash Jain (28) to pay Rs 2000 and then fled from the spot along Shamaldas Gandhi road without giving a receipt, which aroused the suspicion of the victim, the LT Marg police station official said.

On the basis of Jain's complaint, Shinde and Parab were held under Indian Penal Code provisions for cheating, personating public servant and other offences, he said. PTI ZA BNM BNM