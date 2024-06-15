Mumbai: Two held for adulterating butter of renowned dairy firms

Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for alleged involvement in adulteration of butter of renowned brands, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Friday.

Chaman Shamu Yadav and Jhaman Shamu Yadav were held on Friday in an operation in which personnel from the Crime Branch, state Food and Drug Administration as well as representatives of renowned dairy brand Amul took part, he said.

"The raid was conducted at Nanabhai building in Chira Bazar in south Mumbai. They were adulterating butter produced by well-known brands like Amul, Krishna and Sagar. We seized 780 litres of adulterated ghee, butter colour, flavours etc. They were booked for cheating and other offences, including copyright violations," the official said. PTI ZA BNM