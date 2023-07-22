Mumbai: Two held for duping people on pretext of providing easy loans

Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Saturday arrested two history-sheeters from Navi Mumbai for allegedly duping people by posing as high-ranking officers of a finance company and taking money from them on the pretext of providing easy loans, an official said.

The arrested accused have more than 20 cases registered in their names for committing similar crimes in Pune, Asangaon and parts of Mumbai, the official said.

According to the police, the duo would print pamphlets about a finance company granting easy loans and distribute these with the help of newspaper vendors, he said.

The accused would visit the homes of people who contacted them, as they did not have an office, the official said.

One of the victims lodged a complaint claiming that he had lost Rs 6.13 lakh to the accused who had taken money from him as processing fees, documents registration charges, etc for a loan, he said, adding that another man had been similarly cheated of Rs 2.6 lakh.

The duo has been arrested under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. PTI ZA ARU