Mumbai: Two held for posing as IPS officers, duping bank staffer of Rs 35.25 lakh

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested two men who allegedly posed as IPS officers and duped an employee of a nationalised bank and his friend of Rs 35.25 lakh by promising to provide a favourable posting, an official said on Monday.

The crime branch's property cell on Sunday arrested the accused Ganesh Shivaji Chavan (33) and Manoj Kupinder Pawar (43) from suburban Chembur and Vashi in Navi Mumbai respectively, the official said.

According to the police, the complainant met the accused through a friend. The duo posed as IPS officers and claimed they had contacts in the Central government departments.

The accused demanded Rs 1 crore from the complainant and his friend for providing a favourable posting with the bank and accepted Rs 35.25 lakh through cash and bank transactions over the last four years, the official said.

The accused also provided a fake appointment letter, which they claimed was issued by the Union finance minister, he said, adding that when the complainant started demanding the money back, the duo threatened him.

The police suspect that the accused may have similarly duped other people and are probing their antecedents, the official said. PTI ZA ARU