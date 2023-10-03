Mumbai: Two held for robbing rickshaw driver, trying to take away his vehicle

Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly robbing a rickshaw driver and trying to take away his vehicle at knife point in Mankhurd in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the driver was going to Shil Phata with three passengers, he said.

"The three asked him to stop at a secluded place and at knife point took his money and also tried to take away his vehicle. Two patrolling policemen saw the incident and managed to arrest one of them," he said.

"The second accused was held from Mumbra. A hunt is on for the third person involved. The rickshaw driver was injured in the melee and was rushed to hospital by the constables," he added. PTI DC BNM BNM