Mumbai: Two kids, cleaner injured as school bus meets with accident on JJ flyover; driver held

Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) Two children and the cleaner of a school bus were injured after its driver rammed the vehicle into the side wall of the JJ flyover in south Mumbai on Wednesday, an official said.

The bus driver, identified as Lalu Kumar Kantu Rajbhar, has been arrested, said the official from Pydhonie police station.

The bus was carrying students of Anjuman-I-Islam’s Allana English High School near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus when it met with the accident on the JJ flyover, he said.

Rajbhar tried to overtake a vehicle but lost control of the bus which hit a side wall of the overpass, the official said.

Two students and the cleaner of the bus sustained injuries and were taken to two different hospitals, the official said. Their condition is stated to be stable, he said.

Rajbhar has been arrested under Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 (rash driving), the official added. PTI ZA NR