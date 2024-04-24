Mumbai: Two labourers die after falling into septic tank; one critical

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) At least two labourers died after they fell into a 40-feet deep septic tank of an under-construction building in Malad area of Mumbai on Wednesday while another worker was rescued in a critical condition, officials said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred at around 3:50 PM, and as per the preliminary information, at least 3 to 4 people fell into the underground septic tank.

"Mumbai Fire Brigade officials rescued three stranded labourers and sent them to Jogeshwari-based Trauma Care Hospital, where doctors declared two of them 'brought' dead," a civic official said.

He said the condition of another labourer rescued from the spot was critical. PTI KK NSK