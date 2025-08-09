Mumbai: Two women caught stealing clothes from supermarket; held

Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) Two women were arrested after they were caught walking out of a supermarket wearing stolen clothes in the eastern suburbs here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at a popular supermarket chain in Mulund recently, an official said.

He said the store manager noticed something amiss when two women were attempting to leave the store, wearing layers of clothing.

The staff intercepted the duo and alerted the police when they refused to cooperate, the official said.

The accused women had managed to stuff four cotton trousers among several other pieces of clothing and footwear.

The accused women were booked under section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added. PTI ZA ARU