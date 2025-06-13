Mumbai: Visually impaired man injured while getting down from suburban train

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) A 51-year-old visually impaired man was injured while getting off a moving local train at Ghatkopar station here on Friday evening, a railway official said.

The incident occurred on platform 1 of the station around 8.02 pm.

Sanjay Matange, resident of Badlapur, slipped and got stuck between the platform and the train, a Central Railway spokesperson said.

He was rescued and rushed to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital in an auto rickshaw.

A couple of local trains had to be halted due to the incident, affecting rush-hour commuters, the spokesperson said. PTI KK KRK