Mumbai ward delimitation draft: BMC receives 488 suggestions, objections; hearings from Sep 10

Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) Mumbai's civic body has received 488 objections and suggestions on the draft ward delimitation for the upcoming polls, an official said on Friday.

In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the deadline for submission of objections and suggestions ended at 3pm on September 4.

"The hearings on these representations will be conducted on September 10, 11, and 12 at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Nariman Point between 11am and 5.30pm," it said.

The Maharashtra Urban Development Department had issued a notification on August 22 this year announcing the draft geographical boundaries of 227 wards for the upcoming BMC elections.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Friday reviewed preparations for the upcoming civic polls at a meeting held at the BMC headquarters. It was attended by senior civic and state election commission officials.

Waghmare directed officials to strengthen facilities at polling stations and conduct widespread awareness campaigns to increase voter turnout. PTI KK BNM