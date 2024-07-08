Mumbai: Water logging affects Harbour line services, WR suffers point failure on 5th line

Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Harbour line services of Central Railway were suspended on a stretch on Monday night due to waterlogging on the tracks amid heavy rains in Mumbai and its adjoining metropolitan region.

Due to waterlogging at Wadala station, services between Wadala and CSMT were suspended at 10:15pm, while trains are operational between Mankhurd and Panvel on the route, a CR spokesperson said.

Tracks between Dadar-Matunga Road on Western Railway were submerged around 10 pm, while on Central Railway the tracks were under water at Dadar and Vidyavihar on the Main line and at Wadala on Harbour line, sources said.

WR's fast corridor was also affected due to waterlogging and failure of track changing point on the fifth line near Matunga station late evening, they added.

"There is water on the tracks, but it has not affected the running of trains. The trains on the fast corridor halted due to a point failure on the fifth line and efforts were on to clamp it," a WR spokesperson said.

The rains through the day has also affected BEST bus services, with many plying on alternate routes to avoid waterlogging in areas like Parel, Gandhi Market, Sangam Nagar and Malad subway.

Meanwhile, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) claimed it achieved 100 punctuality on Monday amid heavy rains and ferried 1,41,949 passengers by operating 282 metro services, including 24 additional ones.

"Despite the heavy rains and challenging weather conditions, Metro Lines 2A and 7 have continued to operate smoothly, providing a dependable mode of transportation for Mumbaikars," MMMOCL claimed.

MMMOCL operates metro services on Metro Lines 2A and 7 corridors between Andheri West to Dahisar and Andheri East to Dahisar.

Heavy rains since the early hours of the day has seen traffic disruptions and stoppage of train services intermittently as well as flooding of low lying areas in Chembur, Bhandup, Sion, Gandhi Market, Hindmata and Dadar in the metropolis. PTI KK BNM