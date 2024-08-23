Mumbai: water pipeline bursts in Aarey Colony

Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) Water supply to some areas of central and western Mumbai was likely to be affected as a major pipeline burst in Aarey Colony area here around noon on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

An 1800-mm diameter pipeline which brings water to the city from Tansa lake in Thane district burst in Gautam Nagar locality around 12.45 pm, an official said.

Water supply to K-East (Andheri East), H-East (Bandra East) and G-North (Dharavi and Sion) wards was likely to get affected, he added.

As a torrent of water gushed out from the pipeline, the valves were closed so that water was not wasted, the official said. PTI KK KRK