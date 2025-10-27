Mumbai witnesses rain for third consecutive day on Mon

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Most parts of Mumbai received light to moderate rain on Monday, the third consecutive day the country's financial capital witnessed downpour, officials said.

The intensity of the rains was lesser than Saturday and Sunday, they added.

The city experienced intermittent drizzle and light showers since morning, which intensified in the evening, with the sky remaining overcast for most of the day, officials said.

Mumbai and its surrounding areas are currently witnessing rainfall due to a depression in the east-central Arabian Sea, which has pushed moisture towards the west coast, India Meteorological Department officials said. PTI KK BNM