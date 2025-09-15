Mumbai woman, 3 aides booked for cheating husband of Rs 1.73 cr

Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) A woman allegedly cheated her husband of Rs 1.73 crore with the help of her three aides, on the pretext of getting him a loan and threatening to file a false police case against him in the eastern suburbs here, an official said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Sunday registered a first information report against the accused Poonam Rode and her accomplices Sachin Yelavi, Suhas Pawar, and Kishor Pawar, the official from Bhandup police station said.

He said Poonam allegedly duped her husband, Vishal Ashok Rode, of Rs 1.73 crore over a period of seven years.

In September 2019, the accused introduced her husband to her friend Yelavi and acquaintance Suhas Pawar, claiming they were businessmen who could help him secure a loan, the official said.

She later claimed that a businessman named Mhatre, known to Suhas Pawar, could loan him Rs 3 crore through a firm, and under pressure, Vishal Rode paid Rs 6.92 lakh as processing fees to Yelavi, he said.

However, the loan was never processed, the official said.

As per the FIR, a woman who worked at the accused Suhas Pawar's office began chatting with Vishal Rode on WhatsApp and allegedly exchanged explicit photos, which were then used to threaten him.

The accused allegedly threatened to lodge a police case and started taking money from him to settle the matter, the official said.

Poonam Rode also transferred Rs 2.20 lakh per month from her husband's account to her own bank account since 2022, siphoning off Rs 82.23 lakh.

The complainant approached the police after the accused forced him to sign property documents, the official said, adding that a further probe is underway. PTI ZA ARU