Mumbai: Woman booked along with male colleague for disposing of her newborn's body in Bandra creek

Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) A woman was booked along with a man for allegedly throwing the body of her newborn child into Bandra creek in the western part of Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old woman was staying with several other women in Worli Koliwada area in central Mumbai and used to hide her pregnancy by telling everyone she had a couple of tumours in her stomach, the official said.

As per the FIR, she went into the bathroom of the place where she stayed around 9pm on Monday and came out with a bag after three hours, and told others the tumours had burst in her stomach, he said.

She refused to go to a hospital and the next day threw the body of the newborn into Bandra creek at the suggestion of the male manager of the place where she was working, the official said.

A police probe zeroed in on the woman on Tuesday, after which she was charged under section 318 of the Indian Penal Code for concealment of birth of child by disposing of the body secretly, the official informed.

The manager too has been booked in the case, he added.