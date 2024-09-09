Mumbai: Woman booked for cheating ex-postal employee of Rs 15 lakh

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) The Mumbai police have registered a case against a woman for allegedly cheating a retired employee of India Post of Rs 15 lakh on the pretext of investing the money in a lucrative scheme, an official said on Monday.

Following a probe into a complaint, the Vile Parle police on Saturday registered a case against the accused Bharti Bhushan under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

The complainant, Shripat Narayan Revgade (63), a retired senior postmaster, was acquainted with the accused, who had worked as a postal agent, he said.

On retiring from service in 2020, Revgade received Rs 8 lakh as gratuity, which he intended to invest in a postal scheme for senior citizens. Around this time, Bharti visited his home and claimed to work for L&T Finance, promoting several attractive investment schemes, the official said.

The woman convinced Revgade that the invested amount would double within three years, and he initially handed her Rs 5 lakh. He gave her Rs 10 lakh more for investments in his name and his wife's, he said.

Bharti allegedly failed to provide the investment documents, raising Revgade's suspicion. She later admitted that she had used his money for her personal expenses, the official said. PTI ZA ARU