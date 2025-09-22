Mumbai woman cop accused of misbehaviour at police station; probe ordered

Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) A woman sub-inspector allegedly misbehaved with a group of people at a police station in south Mumbai, prompting the authorities to initiate an enquiry into the incident, an official said on Monday.

A video of the incident that took place at the VP Road police station in Girgaon on September 18 has surfaced on social media.

The official said that a group of people, including a woman, had arrived at the police station to lodge a complaint, when the on-duty woman sub-inspector got involved in a heated argument with them.

During the verbal spat, the woman officer removed the name tag from her uniform and threw it at them, even as one of them was recording the incident on his mobile phone, he said.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the authorities have ordered an enquiry by the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Girgaon division, the official said. PTI DC ARU