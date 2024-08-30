Mumbai: Woman cop dies after getting anaesthesia shot at pvt hospital; probe underway

Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman constable of the Mumbai police died after she developed complications when she was administered anaesthesia for an ear surgery at a private hospital here, an official said on Friday.

Constable Gauri Subhash Patil was admitted to Axis Hospital in Lokhandwala in the western suburb of Andheri, the official said.

When Patil was administered anaesthesia before her ear surgery, she developed complications and died on Thursday night, he said.

The police were informed about the death around 10.45 pm, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Amboli police station, and a probe is on, the official said.

Patil was posted with the local arms division of the Mumbai police at Marol in Andheri. PTI DC ARU