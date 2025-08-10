Mumbai: Woman driver gets new autorickshaw as Raksha Bandhan gift

Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) For Sarika Mestry, Raksha Bandhan this year turned out to be special, as she received an autorickshaw from a philanthropist, a gift that will ensure financial independence and a steady source of income that will secure her daughters' future.

Sarika, a resident of Amboli in the western suburbs of Mumbai, started driving an autorickshaw a few months ago after her husband, who also drove the three-wheeler, got diagnosed with cancer.

A chance encounter with philanthropist Dr Aneel Kashi Murarka during a regular fare changed her life.

Dr Murarka on Saturday handed Sarika the new vehicle in the Lokhandwala area of Andheri, where she regularly plies.

She tied a rakhi to Dr Murarka to express her gratitude, calling him "an elder brother".

The gift has fulfilled her "biggest dream" on the festive occasion, she said.

Sarika had been driving a rented autorickshaw, but the rent ate into her daily earnings, leaving her with a pittance to take home.

Dr Murarka hailed a ride with Sarika recently and learnt about her hardship during their brief interaction.

The philanthropist, who heads Ample Mission, an NGO, said Sarika's grit moved him to act.

"I didn't want her to keep paying rent endlessly. I wanted her to keep every rupee she earns — for her home, her children, and herself," he said.

"Sarika reminded me of what true grit looks like. The greatest joy in life is to be independent, and I wanted to gift her precisely that." Sarika took Dr Murarka for the very first ride in her new autorickshaw, a short but emotional drive through the lanes of Andheri, which she knows so well, now filled with a sense of triumph and hope for a bright future.