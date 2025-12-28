Mumbai: Woman killed as JCB reverses; driver arrested

Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) A 40-year-old JCB driver has been arrested for causing death due to negligence after the machine allegedly hit and killed a woman while he was reversing it in Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Chimbai ground in the Bandra area on Friday night, he said. The victim is yet to be identified.

The woman was sleeping at the spot when the JCB, being reversed by its driver Salim Noor Khan, crushed her. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the official said.

Khan has been arrested for causing death by negligence under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway, added the official from Bandra police station.