Mumbai woman killed, brother injured in collision with oil tanker in Shimla

Shimla, Oct 6 (PTI) A 44-year-old tourist from Mumbai was killed and her brother was seriously injured after their motorcycle collided with an oil tanker near Jeori in Shimla district, police said on Monday.

Rachna Sonali, who died in the collision, was riding the bike with her 42-year-old brother Chirag Kenima.

The incident occurred on National Highway (NH5) near a petrol pump in Jeori, when their motorcycle crashed into an oil tanker while overtaking, and Sonali came under the tanker, police said.

According to police, the siblings were part of a tourist group travelling from Shimla to Kalpa in Kinnaur.

The two were riding at the end of a convoy that consisted of six motorcycles and two cars.

Kenima was rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex in Rampur and is undergoing treatment, police said, adding, they are investigating the incident.