Mumbai woman kills abusive husband, nabbed from West Bengal

Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman has been arrested by Mumbai police from West Bengal for allegedly killing her abusive husband, an official said on Wednesday.

The woman allegedly strangulated her husband on July 18 when he was sleeping at a construction site in Konkannagar in Bhandup area here.

He was a drunkard and used to beat her daily, the official said.

He had thrashed her on the day of the incident too.

The woman fled to West Bengal afterwards. Further investigation is underway, the official added.