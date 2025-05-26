Mumbai: Woman kills husband with help of her paramour

Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his wife and her paramour in central Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Victim Ismail Ali Jamal Ali Shaikh was killed with a sharp weapon, resulting in deep injuries, in the Antop Hill area, an official said.

According to police, Shaikh’s wife, Sumaya (26), was in an extramarital relationship with a man named Jabbar Shaikh. As Ismail was seen as an obstacle to their relationship, the two allegedly conspired to kill him.

Both Sumaya and Jabbar Shaikh have been arrested, and a case of murder has been registered against them at Antop Hill police station, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI DC NR