Mumbai woman loses Rs 90,000 from father's pension to cyber fraudsters

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman allegedly lost Rs 90,000 from her father's pension to cyber fraudsters who offered her a work-from-home job opportunity with a company in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

As per the complaint, the victim, a student, received a call from an unknown number on Saturday, and the caller offered her a job with a stationery company, an official said.

The caller allegedly asked her to transfer some money to him for registration fees, health insurance, job contract and other requirements, and she paid Rs 90,000 from her father's pension, he said.

The woman realised she had been duped when she searched for an online review of the company and found out that the firm was fake, the official said.

The Santacruz police on Monday registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a probe is underway, he said. PTI ZA ARU